Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.50.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.54.

PTEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 3,158,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

