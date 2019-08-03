Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $236.52 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

