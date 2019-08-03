PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given $13.38 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. PaySign’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.38 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PaySign an industry rank of 41 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PAYS has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PaySign in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $671.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67 and a beta of 0.73. PaySign has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.72% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

