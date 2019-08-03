PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CNXN stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 120,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $862.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PC Connection by 345.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 249.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

