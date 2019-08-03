Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Raised to GBX 795 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 795 ($10.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 785 ($10.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.96) target price (up previously from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 770.10 ($10.06).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 830.40 ($10.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 764 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Corley purchased 1,736 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £14,165.76 ($18,510.07). Also, insider Coram Williams sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.77), for a total value of £112,607.84 ($147,142.09).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

