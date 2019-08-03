Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 16,917 shares changing hands.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 77,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $157,925.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $53,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pedevco stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

