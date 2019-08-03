Pembroke Management LTD Has $9.87 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 1,124,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $447,904.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.