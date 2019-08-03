Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.88% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Park National Corp OH grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 312,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Shares of SITE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.39. 299,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.10). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $4,021,457.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.