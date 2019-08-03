Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,639 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 150,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 220,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,969. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 73.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

