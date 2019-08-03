Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 634833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.17).

PDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.36. The stock has a market cap of $187.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79.

In other news, insider Chris Chambers purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,600.94).

About Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

