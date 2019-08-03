Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.371-1.371 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Penn National Gaming also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.57-1.57 EPS.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.45.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,487.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Fair acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

