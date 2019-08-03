Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Buy by Union Gaming Research

Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a positive rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $35.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,875 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after buying an additional 252,915 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 36,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

