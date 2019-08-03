Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PWOD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

