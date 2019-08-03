PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 46.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.94. 1,206,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,840. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.47%.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $34,800.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

