Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

PUB stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $41,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,813 shares in the company, valued at $114,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $676,588. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

