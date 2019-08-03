Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires 1,252,305 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252,305 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.55% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,926,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 11,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

