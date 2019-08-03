Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 5,240.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507,196 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422,801 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up approximately 1.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 601,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,526,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 98,049 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $622,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,349 shares of company stock worth $721,567 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

