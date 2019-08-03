Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys 45,083 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.47. 1,723,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,381. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.