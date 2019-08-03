Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $6.02 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 110,121 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,427,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $364,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,846 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $83,418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,864 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,816 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,155,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $747,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,600 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,978. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

