Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

HON stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.01. 2,154,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.