Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Loews by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $36,507.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,233 shares of company stock worth $1,649,678 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on L. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Loews stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 847,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

