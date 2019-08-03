Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,976. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.95.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

