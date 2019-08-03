Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VF by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of VF by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

VFC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 2,022,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.60. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

