Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 480,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,576,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 25,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.00. 27,093,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,386,770. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.61. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.