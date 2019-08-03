Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,196,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 1.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.30% of Oasis Petroleum worth $23,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 860,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 66.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE OAS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,792,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

