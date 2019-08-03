Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 3,169 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 289,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cynthia J. Warner purchased 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,104.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

