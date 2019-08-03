Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 4,660 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,553 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,738,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,853,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,192,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,111,000 after purchasing an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

