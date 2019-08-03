Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €141.33 ($164.34).

PFV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of PFV stock traded down €4.40 ($5.12) on Monday, hitting €121.80 ($141.63). 17,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a one year high of €153.60 ($178.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €126.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

