Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,813 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $182,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,487,000 after buying an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,783,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,652,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,745,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

