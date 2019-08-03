PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut PFSweb from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 29,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.66. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 361,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

