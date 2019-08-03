Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.7% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,197. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

