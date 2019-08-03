Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

PSXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.82.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 352,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,072. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 85.50%.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $130,270.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,270.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $356,426.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.