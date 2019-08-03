Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 10.2% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV owned about 2.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $55,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,449.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 79,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $107.91 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.37.

