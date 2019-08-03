Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.49. 1,168,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,639,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,830,000 after acquiring an additional 654,505 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,686,000 after acquiring an additional 110,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 117,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

