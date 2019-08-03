Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 261,259 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust accounts for 1.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

NYSE MHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,354. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

