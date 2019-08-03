Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $52.50

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $57.00 to $52.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.49. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 968,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,764,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 710,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 175,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

