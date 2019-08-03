Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $9,953.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00258186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.01400463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00110377 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 111,449,566 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

