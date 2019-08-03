Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Down 7.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 3,064,172 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,463,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.04 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,917,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 566,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.