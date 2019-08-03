Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 270,107 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises approximately 1.9% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 1.09% of Plains GP worth $43,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,393 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,734,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Plains GP by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 869,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP remained flat at $$23.53 during trading on Friday. 499,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.49. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.25%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.