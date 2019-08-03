Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.30% of Plexus worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,621.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $534,979 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,682. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Plexus had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

