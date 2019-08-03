Pluton (PLU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,028.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00012172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $7,028.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01392248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00111907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.