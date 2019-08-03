PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. PNM Resources updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.14. 494,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PNM Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 119,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PNM Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PNM Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

