Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,344. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

