Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,070

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Polymetal International to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

LON POLY opened at GBX 984.80 ($12.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 978.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,041 ($13.60).

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

