Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 420,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,622. Popular has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Popular by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

