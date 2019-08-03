Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCH. Vertical Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Potlatchdeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of PCH traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 659,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

