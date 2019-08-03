PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Issues Earnings Results

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PRA Health Sciences updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.98-5.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 1,588,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,021. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. ValuEngine cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

