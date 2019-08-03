PRASM Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One PRASM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last week, PRASM has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. PRASM has a market capitalization of $191,257.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRASM alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00402056 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00075018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007034 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PRASM Token Profile

PRASM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,231,083,827 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinTiger and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.