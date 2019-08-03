Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

PD traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a market cap of $608.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$359.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford acquired 15,120 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,425.91. Also, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 30,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,464,036.61.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

