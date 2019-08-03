Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $114.84 million for the quarter.

PLPC stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 8,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $292.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

